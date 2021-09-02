A tornado watch is in effect for the East Coast through Thursday, while flash flood warnings are still in effect.

As rain and storms from Hurricane Ida’s remnants slam into the region, flash flood warnings and tornado watches are still in effect across the East Coast.

A tornado watch has been extended until 1 a.m. Thursday in numerous counties in New Jersey, including Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, and Union. The tornado watch for the rest of the state expired at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey are under a flash flood warning. The warning will be in effect until Thursday at 1.45 a.m.

The storms caused widespread flooding, destruction, and power outages across the state, prompting Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., to proclaim a state of emergency on Wednesday night.

“BREAKING: In reaction to Tropical Storm Ida, I’m proclaiming a STATE OF EMERGENCY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. In a statement, he said, “We will employ every resource at our disposal to safeguard the safety of New Jerseyans.” “Avoid the highways, remain at home, and be safe.”

A tornado watch has been issued for the state’s five boroughs, including the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, until 1 a.m. Thursday. A flash flood emergency has also been proclaimed for three boroughs, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, until 11.30 p.m., according to the agency.

The National Weather Service declares a flash flood emergency when a flash flood is imminently approaching and poses a serious threat to human life and property.

During the first several hours of the storm, the area received between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain. According to CNN, rainfall rates were projected to reach as high as 5 inches Wednesday night.

Tornado warnings were lifted in Delaware on Wednesday after the hurricane pounded the state. However, because officials expect the storm to continue overnight, a flash flood watch will be in force until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Several locations, notably the Christina River at Coochs Bridge and the White Clay Creek near Newark, are still under flood warnings. According to Delaware Online, both areas had reached their flood stages by a foot as of Wednesday evening.