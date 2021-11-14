A top Liverpool dental therapist was the driver who caused the girl’s brain injury.

A high-flying dental therapist who had previously been known for her thriving career and charity activity was the motorist who left a young child with life-changing injuries.

Deborah McGovern was sentenced to 16 months in prison after causing a terrible accident at a Maghull crossroads in October of last year.

A young child in the car struck side on by McGovern’s Land Rover has suffered life-altering injuries.

McGovern, 51, was speeding over 20 miles per hour and was on the phone only seconds before crashing.

McGovern, of Gaw Hill View in Aughton, had planned ahead of time for the accident.