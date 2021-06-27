A toddler spends 50 weeks of the year in the hospital, suffering from an unknown sickness.

A youngster with an unknown illness has only been out of the hospital for two weeks in the past year.

Isabella (Bella) Hesketh, from Southport, was admitted to hospital for the first time at the age of six weeks.

She has spent the most of her life since then undergoing medical tests and operations.

The twenty-month-old has yet to be diagnosed, but after a rough start to life, he will need a bone marrow transplant in the coming weeks.

“The doctors suspect it’s some kind of immunological dysregulatory illness,” Bella’s mother, Lucy Porter, told the ECHO, “but they can’t formally diagnose her, and they haven’t been able to treat it successfully yet.”

“She will be placed in a special isolation room at the hospital before the transplant to keep her safe from pathogens. She will also be treated with chemotherapy for a week in order to damage her bone marrow.

“She will thereafter have blood transfusions until the donor cells are successfully transplanted and formed within her body,” says the doctor.

The procedure will take months, with the goal of giving Bella a normal immune system and allowing her to develop like any other child.

“We are tremendously grateful to all of the doctors, nurses, and other hospital workers who have cared for Bella,” Lucy continued. It has not been an easy year for her, but everyone has done everything they can to assist her.

“Bella is a joyful little child, despite what she is going through.”

Lucy has put up a GoFundMe page to aid with anything Bella might require in the coming months, as well as to support the important work of the organisations who are now assisting the family.

“Isabella is a bright happy little girl who is only 20 months old, she is currently in and out of hospitals due to flare ups of her autoimmune disease, doctors think that a transplant will give her the best chance at a good quality of life and allow her to do all the things kids do, rather than be sat in a hospital bed,” according to a section of the page’s description.