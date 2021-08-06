A toddler in a nappy was discovered walking down a busy street alone in the rain.

After the alarm was raised at the Aldi supermarket on Clock Face Road, a frantic search was undertaken to locate the parents.

The youngster, who was between the ages of two and three, was taken into police custody.

Despite the rain, he was only wearing a nappy when he was discovered.

In an attempt to locate his parents, door-to-door inquiries were conducted in the surrounding neighborhood.

Hundreds of people expressed their concern for the child’s wellbeing after community groups and individuals posted their own appeals on social media.

Fortunately, the child’s father was found soon after.

At this time, it’s unclear how the boy ended up where he was.

“At around 9.55 a.m. this morning (Friday, August 6) we got a report that a young kid was found alone strolling along Clock Face Road in St Helens,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Patrols were called in, and the child’s father was found a short time later.

“As a precaution, the child was sent to the hospital.

“The event has been reported to social services, and an investigation is underway.”

