A Time Capsule from the Robert E. Lee Statue is said to contain a photograph of the late Abraham Lincoln.

The Associated Press reported that crews removing the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, were still looking on Thursday for a time capsule believed to be buried in the pedestal of the statue and containing a “picture of Lincoln lying in his coffin,” according to records.

Items buried in the time capsule include a US silver dollar and a collection of Confederate buttons, according to a newspaper clipping from 1887, the year the statue was constructed.

According to the article, “Miss Pattie Lake,” a school administrator from a well-to-do family, presented the supposed photo of President Abraham Lincoln. The picture is most likely not a true portrait of Lincoln in his casket, according to historian Harold Holzer, because the only known posthumous photo of Lincoln was taken by photographer Jeremiah Gurney in City Hall in New York on April 24, 1865.

It could be a popular Currier & Ives lithographic print of Lincoln lying in state in New York or a sketch created by an artist who saw Lincoln’s remains on a two-week tour before his burial in Springfield, Illinois, according to the historian.

State officials planned to remove the 134-year-old time capsule from a cornerstone where they thought it was discovered on Thursday morning. Crews were unable to locate the exact location of the capsule after removing a 2,500-pound (1,134-kilogram) capstone and a 500-pound (227-kilogram) lid.

Workers have been searching for the capsule in a third piece of the cornerstone with ground-penetrating radar. Clark Mercer, the director of staff for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, said workmen would continue hunting for it in the cornerstone and adjacent stones. They’ve also opted to delve into the cornerstone’s cover in order to place a new time capsule.

An expired vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a Black Lives Matter sticker, and a photograph of a Black ballerina with her fist raised near the Lee statue after racial justice protests erupted following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year will all be included in the new time capsule.

State officers were directed to the suspected location by historical records and imaging studies.