A ticket thief in Liverpool secreted cocaine and heroin in a tree trunk.

A man has been sentenced to prison for distributing cocaine and heroin after defrauding Liverpool supporters out of £100,000 in ticket scams.

Craig O’Donohue deceived Liverpool fans who paid exorbitant rates to watch their team play at Anfield.

When the victims attempted to enter the stadium, their tickets were discovered to be counterfeit, leaving them stranded.

In November 2015, O’Donohue was sentenced to four years in prison for the heinous swindle that left hundreds of people distraught.

The thief, 35, of Anfield’s Dewsbury Road, was back in court today at Liverpool Crown Court for an incident on August 12, 2019.

At around 10.20 a.m., undercover police in an unmarked car noticed a group of suspected drug users on St Anne Street, Everton.

They allegedly walked passed a block of flats and into an area of undergrowth renowned for drug selling, according to the court.

Prosecutor Jo Maxwell said O’Donohue arrived on a mountain bike, but when he noticed the police officers, he rode away.

He then pedaled over to a “tree stump” and stayed there for a brief time before being apprehended.

Officers discovered a small bag containing 13 wraps of heroin weighing 2.11 grams and 34 wraps of cocaine weighing 3.96 grams in the stump.

The Class A narcotics were all sold for £10 on the street and were worth a total of £470.

O’Donohue had £628 in cash and two phones, an iPhone and a Nokia, which revealed two digital “check lists” afterwards.

He also had a small bit of cannabis resin on him, weighing 0.36g and costing £2.

When questioned, he admitted to having the cannabis, but denied knowing anything about the pharmaceuticals in the tree stump.

“He claimed the £628 was cash from bookmakers he had obtained,” Ms Maxwell testified.

He did, however, acknowledge that the cellphones were his and that they proved his involvement in selling.

O’Donohue admitting to having marijuana but denied having cocaine or heroin with the intent to sell.

He was supposed to go to trial, but last month he pleaded guilty.

O’Donohue has 14 prior convictions for 24 offenses, including two prior Class A drug dealing convictions and two previous Class B cannabis dealing convictions.

He was 17 years old at the time. The summary comes to a close.