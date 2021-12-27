A ticket is issued to an M56 driver who uses the ‘Liverpool’ excuse for stopping on the hard shoulder.

Police pulled down a car after they stopped to look up “directions to Liverpool” on their sat nav in one of the most inconvenient locations available.

Officers stopped the grey Nissan Qashqai on the hard shoulder of the M56 near Manchester Airport.

Police investigated why the car had come to a halt on the hard shoulder near a busy road.

‘Vile bullying’ gangster terrorized the area, and it’s a relief he’s now behind bars.

The driver explained that he had picked up people from a flight at Manchester Airport and was trying to figure out how to get them to Liverpool using their sat nav.

The driver received a Traffic Offence Report after speaking with officers (TOR).

North West Motorway Police posted a photo of the automobile on the M56’s hard shoulder on Twitter to alert others about the risky maneuver.

“After receiving passengers from a flight, driver stopped on the hard shoulder M56 Manchester Airport – stopped to enter directions to Liverpool into a Sat Nav – TOR issued by our ME41,” a spokeswoman said.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.