A thug wielding a baton and an axe leads cops on a high-speed chase along the highway.

A banned driver was apprehended with a terrifying arsenal of weapons in his car after leading police on a chase onto the highway.

Officers were dispatched to Newquay Close in Brookvale, Runcorn, at around 7.30 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, following claims that Ashley Wright, 38, threatened a woman and her family with a firearm before fleeing in a blue Audi A3.

The automobile was shortly located on Greenhouse Farm Road, a short distance away, after all police in the vicinity were alerted to keep an eye out for it.

Officers from Cheshire’s Roads and Crime Unit were the first to see the vehicle and pursued it.

They attempted to stop Wright, of April Close, Manchester, but he sped away, leading his pursuers on a chase through Runcorn and onto the M56 highway.

The chase came to a halt near Junction 7 in Bowden, on the outskirts of Altrincham, when Wright was taken out of the vehicle and detained.

An axe, baton, knuckle duster, two cellphones, and a “substantial quantity” of cannabis were discovered during a search of the vehicle.

Wright was charged with dangerous driving, driving while ineligible, driving without insurance, criminal damage, possession with intent to supply class C drugs, and two charges of possessing an offensive weapon, to which he eventually pled guilty.

Wright, of April Close, Manchester, was sentenced to 28 months in prison at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was also given a three-year and seven-month driving prohibition, as well as the requirement to face an extended retest.

“Wright is definitely a dangerous guy, and I appreciate the punishment that has been handed out,” said Inspector Anton Sullivan of the Cheshire Police Roads and Crime Unit.

“Not only did he threaten a defenseless woman and her family, but he also led officers on a perilous chase, disregarding the lives of anyone in his path.”

“However, our carefully trained officers were no match for him, and it was only a matter of time until he was apprehended and brought before the courts.”