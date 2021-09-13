A thug was discovered hiding in her loft after giving his girlfriend two black eyes.

When her lover erupted in wrath, she was left with blood flowing down her face and two black eyes.

After a wild brawl, Jamie Featherstone, 28, struck the woman in the face and refused to leave her house.

In an attempt to prevent her from reporting his assault to the police, the despicable attacker threatened to claim he was the one who attacked her.

David Clarke, prosecuting, told Preston Crown Court in March that the couple had been at the woman’s home in Skelmersdale.

“They had been drinking and went to bed at 10 p.m.,” he explained. They then continued to drink while watching television.

“After a verbal altercation, he got into a frenzy and hit her in the face,” the complaint says.

Blood was “gushing out of her face” onto the bed sheets, according to the victim’s statement. Featherstone, of Bath Street North, Southport, was then instructed to leave her house, but he first resisted, first going to the bathroom and falling asleep, then attempting to get into bed with her.

He was instructed to go again, and he asked her for a ride to a family member’s place, but she refused, and he was eventually left with a bag containing his stuff.

The victim, who has not been identified by The Washington Newsday, was left feeling ill and disoriented and went to the hospital at 9 a.m. the next morning.

The “severe injuries” included a swollen face, two black eyes, and blood on her face, according to a medical adviser at Wigan Hospital. She also looks “tired and shocked.”

After receiving a tip that the man was at the woman’s house, authorities arrived eight days later. Officers eventually gained inside and discovered Featherstone hiding in the loft after she originally refused to allow them in.

“He was interrogated and indicated they are in a relationship, there was a verbal argument, and he had not been physically abusive in any way,” Mr Clarke said.

