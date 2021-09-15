A thug on a bike ‘throws a firecracker’ towards the cops.

In Wirral, a bold criminal “deliberately” tossed a firework in the direction of cops.

It happened approximately 8.30 p.m. yesterday in New Ferry (Tuesday).

“There were two policeman at a residence over the road from where the firework was carefully aimed,” an eyewitness stated.

“It would have hit our car in another second or two, and it appeared to be one of those show fireworks.”

Yesterday, Merseyside Police acknowledged that they received a report of anti-social behavior in the area.

“A kid clad in black on a pedal cycle hurled a firework at parked cars near to New Ferry Village Hall on Longfellow Drive,” a spokeswoman stated.

“Police were present, but the kids had dispersed.

“There were no injuries recorded.

“In the area, high-visibility patrols have been increased, and anyone with information is asked to call police.”

Anyone with information about anti-social behavior in their neighborhood should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or call 101. You can also call 0800 555 111 to report a crime to @CrimestoppersUK.

