A three-month prison sentence has been recommended for the woman who drove a 14-year-old to the Capitol Riot.

According to the Associated Press, a North Carolina mom who took her 14-year-old to the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurgency could face three months in prison.

The punishment for homemaker Virginia Marie “Jenny” Spencer is being recommended by federal prosecutors. Jenny has admitted to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in front of the Capitol. The couple’s 14-year-old son was “in tow” when they stormed into the Capitol and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, according to prosecutors. Christopher, her husband, has pled not guilty to the accusations against him.

Jenny’s presence of a child could be a deciding factor in whether she receives a prison sentence. “Participation in a riot that really succeeded in blocking the Congressional certification combined with the defendant implicating her minor child justifies a sentence of incarceration both necessary and suitable in this case,” the prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo. According to the Associated Press, the Spencers were in the United States Capitol for 30 minutes. They were part of a throng attempting to break into the House chamber from inside Pelosi’s office. The mother “smoked a cigarette there,” according to prosecutors. Jenny is one of more than 670 persons accused with offenses related to the incident, who was detained in Durham, North Carolina, in February. She is also one of the 140 people who has entered a guilty plea. Despite the plea, prosecutors are seeking a three-month prison sentence due to the presence of the youngster, according to the Associated Press. On January 7, she will be sentenced.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The toddler was not with the Spencers during the riot, according to previous court papers in the case against them.

Jenny Spencer watched police firing tear gas and percussion grenades at the mob, according to prosecutors, before she and her husband entered the Capitol with their toddler approximately six minutes after the original breach.

According to the document, the Spencers went past police officers who were trying to keep the crowd in check and then briefly entered Pelosi’s office suite.

Prosecutors said, “Of note, Speaker Pelosi had staff employees confined within that suite as the rioters demanded for Speaker Pelosi to step away from them.”

Following that, the Spencers joined another group of rioters attempting to gain access to the House. This is a condensed version of the information.