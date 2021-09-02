A Threatening Letter from the Ku Klux Klan Demanding the Closure of the Mosque is Delivered to the Mosque.

After receiving a threatening letter written by the Ku Klux Klan, a mosque in Canada has boosted security at the house of worship.

The menacing letter sent anonymously to the Langley Islamic Centre on August 26 has left the organization “shaken.”

The message, which was made using newspaper letters, includes neo-Nazi hate slogans and mentions Brenton Tarrant, the white supremacist who killed 51 people in two mosque massacres in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March 2019.

The letter adds, “You have two months to shut [this]place down and depart or I will go [Brenton] Tarrant on you mudslimes.” “The invaders must perish.”

The letter concludes with the words “hail Hitler” and the digits 1488, which are a mix of two far-right slogans.

The number 14 refers to the white supremacists’ “14 Words” motto, while 88 is code for “Heil Hitler,” as the letter H is the alphabet’s eighth letter.

“KKK” is written at the end of the letter.

“The letter we received, which we have reproduced below, is intended to personally threaten members of the Langley Muslim community,” the Langley Islamic Centre said in a Facebook post.

“We’ve reached out to law enforcement and requested that this incident be investigated as a hate crime. Fear should not be a reason for our community to gather. This isn’t supposed to be occurring. We, on the other hand, shall not be intimidated.”

Imam Fawad Kalsi of the Langley Islamic Centre told CBC News that when the letter was discovered, the congregation felt “disgust and horror.”

“I don’t think people believe we live in a world where things like this still exist. Some people are irritated, while others are enraged.”

In response to the threat, Kalsi said they have reinforced security at the event, but they will not be intimidated.

“We are a resilient community, and there is nothing to fear,” Kalsi continued.

“I think most people just feel confused. Why is this occurring in Canada, when all we want to do is live in peace?”

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has stated that they are cooperating with the. This is a condensed version of the information.