A third of the new COVID cases in Australia are from football fans who attend watch parties.

Coronavirus cases in Australia’s Victoria state increased by more than 50% on Thursday, with public health officials blaming the surge on Australian Rules Football parties hosted over the weekend.

The yearly grand final is held in Melbourne, Victoria’s capital, during the weekend in pre-pandemic days. However, due to the city’s lockdown, two Melbourne teams competed in the national premiership on Saturday in Perth, where no COVID-19 cases have been detected.

According to official data, a third of the 1,438 new illnesses in Victoria on Thursday were caused by people attending social gatherings over the holiday weekend, in violation of pandemic restrictions.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Jeroen Weimar, the COVID-19 response commander in Victoria, said only time would tell whether the infection spike was “one large rogue day” or part of a serious new trend.

Weimar remarked, referring to Melbourne’s lockdown, “Today demonstrates the effect of hundreds of people dropping their guards, losing their guards for very understandable reasons, and we’re all fed up with it.”

“However, this is a direct result of hundreds of decisions made last week on Friday and Saturday, and the question now is how we manage this going forward,” he continued.

The lockdown in Melbourne is due to end on October 26th, when 70 percent of the state’s population aged 16 and up would have been fully vaccinated. Residents are becoming increasingly frustrated as the city enters its sixth pandemic lockdown.

According to Melbourne’s Herald-Sun newspaper, Australia’s second-most populated city will overtake Argentine capital Buenos Aires as the city with the world’s longest lockdown next week. Stay-at-home orders in Buenos Aires lasted 245 days.

The infection rate in Victoria has surpassed that of neighboring New South Wales, where the spread in Sydney has plateaued despite rapidly growing vaccination coverage.

On Thursday, New South Wales reported 941 infections and six deaths. Since the Australian delta variant outbreak was initially spotted in Sydney on June 16, the vaccination rate has also increased, with 63 percent of the target population fully vaccinated, according to official data.

Only 49% of Victoria’s target population was fully vaccinated, owing in part to the state’s decision to postpone second doses in order to make more vaccines available for first doses.

Victoria reported five COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday. The state issued a statement on Wednesday. This is a condensed version of the information.