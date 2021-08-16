A third-grader in Oklahoma has petitioned the governor to allow mask mandates in order to “help make schools safer.”

A third-grade student in Oklahoma has written to her state’s governor, Republican Kevin Stitt, pleading for mask laws. Mona Brown, 8, wrote a handwritten letter to the governor on Wednesday, expressing concern for herself and her friends as the number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma rises, according to Fox 25.

Brown wrote, “I’m worried about myself and my pals getting COVID.” “And I’m skipping my first day of intermediate school because I don’t feel secure in a school without masks right now. I’m asking for your assistance in making schools safer for children. Please allow schools to make masks a requirement.”

Senate Bill 658 was just enacted by the Oklahoma legislature. Unless Stitt declares a state of emergency, this measure precludes school districts from issuing mask regulations. It’s akin to restrictions on school mask mandates that have been enacted in other Republican-led states, including Florida.

Governor Stitt earlier stated of the bill while it was in the process of being passed, “This is about personal responsibility, this is about liberty.”

In a similar vein to the other states, Oklahoma school districts have begun to resist the bill and impose mask mandates regardless. On Monday, for example, the Oklahoma City Public School district began enforcing masks for all students and staff members, regardless of immunization status.

In a letter to parents about the rule, superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniels said, “Today I have made the decision to implement a new guideline that will also require face coverings to be worn on school property, in school vehicles, and at school-sponsored events regardless of vaccination status.”

Governor Stitt and his administration have been contacted by this website for a response to Brown’s letter.

Mona’s father, Derek Brown, told Fox 25 that “it’s in her voice, it’s how she feels.” “All I ask is that if Governor Stitt reads the letter, he feels some empathy for youngsters like Sophia who have had a particularly trying year and a half.”

Mona told the broadcaster, “I’m very sure a lot of kids feel like this.”

According to the CDC, Oklahoma is in the top ranks for new COVID-19 infections per capita. According to the data from the center, the state has seen 12,487 new instances in the last week, an average of 315 each week.