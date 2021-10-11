A third arrest has been made in connection with a £19 million cocaine haul discovered on a bus.

A man has been arrested as part of an inquiry into the trafficking of over a quarter of a tonne of cocaine discovered on a bus driven by a St Helens man.

The drugs were discovered by Border Force on a bus in Dover in September of last year, and if sold on UK streets, they would have been worth roughly £19.4 million.

The man, from Irvine in North Ayrshire, was apprehended by National Crime Agency officers as he stepped off an aircraft from Spain at Glasgow Prestwick Airport on Saturday, October 9.

He was taken to the Carlisle police station and questioned before being released on the condition that he cooperate with the inquiry.

In the current investigation, he is the third individual to be arrested.

Two individuals from the north west of England have already been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison as a result of the inquiry.

After their coach was detained at Dover Docks, Christopher Bullows, from St Helens, and Mark Tucker, from Blackburn, were arrested.

When Christopher Bullows’ car was halted in Dover, he had 243kg of the Class A narcotic stashed in a specially-made wastewater tank.

The 50-year-old claimed to authorities from the National Crime Agency (NCA) that he had travelled to Belgium to have his air conditioning system fixed because it was under warranty there.

Tucker, he added, was a friend who had gone along ‘for the fun of it.’

Bullows, of Lord Street, subsequently accepted his role in the heist and was sentenced to 14 years and four months in prison at Canterbury Crown Court in July this year.

Tucker was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

“This was a considerable amount of cocaine,” said NCA branch commander Mark McCormack. “Our investigation into this smuggling effort is ongoing.”

“Drugs fuel violence and exploitation in our communities, and those involved in drug smuggling into the UK play a critical role in the criminal cycle.”

“We will do everything we can to disrupt and eliminate the involved organized crime groups.”