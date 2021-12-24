A thief steals 100 iPads from Alder Hey Hospital for fragile children.

After 100 iPads for sick children were stolen from Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, a guy was arrested.

Officers were alerted at 9 p.m. on Friday, November 19 to a report that 100 iPads worth £70,000 had been stolen from an outdoor container at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Officers conducted extensive witness and CCTV investigations, which indicated that a man sold 40 iPads to a sell and exchange store in Liverpool last month.

A 54-year-old man from Halewood was detained on suspicion of burglary yesterday, and he was in disbelief as he was chased into the bank by a stranger.

He was transferred to a Merseyside police station for questioning by detectives and is still being held.

“These iPads were purchased as gifts to offer to sick children and their families at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital,” Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said.

“Thanks to our officers’ efforts, we were able to make an arrest in the run-up to Christmas that will hopefully give them peace of mind.”

“I hope this arrest demonstrates how seriously Merseyside Police take such offenses, particularly at a location that is at the heart of our community and treats so many children and newborns with such complicated and specific problems,” says the officer.

“Please notify or chat with our police if you have any information on theft or burglary.”

If a crime is in progress, dial 999. Any information about anti-social behavior can be sent to our social media desk @MerPolCC on Twitter or the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.

