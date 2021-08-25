A Texas woman is suing Starbucks for second-degree burns she received while driving through the drive-thru.

A woman is suing Starbucks, alleging that a spilt coffee at a Texas drive-thru earlier this year caused her first and second-degree burns.

On April 14, Mary Simms was paying for her purchase at a Starbucks in Tomball, Texas, when an employee informed her that she had been given the wrong coffee.

According to a lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court and reported by the SouthEast Texas Record, Simms “stopped her vehicle and handed back the coffee when the lid came off and the coffee spilled on her lap.” Simms suffered first and second-degree burns as a result of the accident, resulting in serious personal injuries and property damage.

Starbucks should have known about the “unreasonably unsafe condition produced by the failing lid” and hot coffee, according to the lawsuit, but failed to warn Simms or remedy the problem.

According to the newspaper, Simms is seeking up to $75,000 in damages for past and future suffering, mental anguish, lost income, handicap, deformity, and loss of enjoyment of life.

Starbucks has been made aware of the case and is reviewing Simms’ accusations, according to a spokeswoman.

In a response to McClatchy News, spokesperson Sara Autio said, “We take our responsibility to create a safe workplace seriously, and our partners (workers) take great satisfaction in ensuring our beverages are crafted with care and delivered to customers securely.”

All Starbucks beverages, according to Autio, are “served at a temperature that meets industry standards, and our partners take great care to ensure that the beverages are safely handed off to the customer.”

It’s not the first time the coffee behemoth has been investigated by the authorities.

A California man sued the iconic restaurant in 2020, claiming that hot tea spilled on his hands, stomach, and pelvic area after the cup overturned on the drive-thru window sill.

In 2016, a Chicago woman sued Starbucks for $5 million, claiming that her iced beverage did not include the claimed number of fluid ounces.

