A Texas woman is accused of being murdered by her husband for a $250K life insurance policy.

Prosecutors presented a case in court against a Texas man whose wife was discovered dead with a gunshot wound and a bag wrapped around her head, with officials believing he killed her over a $250K life insurance policy.

Yuanhua Liang, 48, texted her husband, Christopher Collins, on November 18 to report an intruder at their Harris County home. Collins was at the gym at the time of the incident, according to ABC 13.

Collins explained to the cops that he didn’t rush home because Liang has a history of paranoia. He said, however, that he contacted the Harris County Police Department and asked them to conduct a welfare check on the woman, which resulted in her body being discovered wearing a sleep mask and wearing a plastic wrap around her head.

Collins was accused of staging the entire crime and lying to the authorities about his location, according to investigators. Collins had a.22 caliber live round in his pocket, which matched the ones found in the gun used to shoot Liang. According to the site, the authorities discovered Liang had signed a $250,000 life insurance policy just two days before her death.

Collins denied having life insurance and told deputies that Liang had purchased a 9 mm gun but lacked “ammunition,” according to the Ohio News Times.

The residence was not looted, thus the authorities assume the murder was not the product of a home invasion. Collins had security cameras, which he used to keep an eye on his wife while he was out from home, but he didn’t check them on the day of her murder, sparking suspicion, according to investigators.

Prosecutors claimed Liang’s head wrapped in a bag provided more evidence against him since concealing the victim’s face is usual when a suspect doesn’t want to see someone they know die.

"Which suggested that the bag was placed over her head after she was shot." According to ABC 13, prosecutors argued in court that based on the officer's training and expertise, the action "occurs when a person who has a personal bond with a deceased someone does not want to view their face as they die." "Officers searching the house discovered a sheet of paper on the desk inside. The advertisement on the paper was for a $250,000 life insurance policy. Both the defendant and the complainant had signed, according to the officer.