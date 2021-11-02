A Texas woman has been charged with brandishing a loaded gun at a little Trick-or-Treater.

According to authorities, a Texas lady was accused of pointing a loaded revolver at a 7-year-old trick-or-treater on Halloween.

Monica Ann Bradford, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, on Monday. Her bail has been set at $10,000.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office in San Marcos, Texas, officers were summoned to a home on Halloween and discovered Bradford ranting at children who were trick-or-treating outside her home. Bradford then allegedly exited her house with a loaded revolver and pointed it at the 7-year-old child, according to police.

Bradford has not been charged with any additional fees.

A number of criminal and weird incidents occurred around the United States soon before and during the widely observed holiday.

On October 30, a shooting occurred at Octavia’s Event Center in Texarkana, Texas, which resulted in the death of a 20-year-old male and the injuries of nine others.

“They encountered a significant number of persons rushing from the building and some inside suffering from gunshot wounds,” the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) said in a statement to the media.

“The nine victims were sent to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. While the motivation remains unknown, preliminary evidence suggests that it may have been the result of a disturbance among some of the partygoers.” Malik Harrison, a linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, was injured in a gunshot in his hometown on October 31.

“On Sunday night, while attending a gathering in Cleveland, Malik Harrison was shot by a stray bullet in the left leg, sustaining a non-life-threatening injury,” the team reported on Monday. “Malik, who was treated at a nearby hospital, has been in contact with our team doctors and will travel to Baltimore today,” says the statement. Finally, on October 31, a video of a mother and her children stealing all of the remaining candy from a residence stirred outrage online.

Mciron95, a Reddit member, posted the video after becoming frustrated by the woman’s and children’s actions at his home.

“My wife and I put a lot of time into producing individual candy packages,” Mciron96 added. “I put the rest out when I went inside for any lingering guests to enjoy.” Karen and her both. This is a condensed version of the information.