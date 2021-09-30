A Texas woman has been arrested for allegedly riding atop a train, which has caused traffic to come to a halt.

A Texas woman was detained after attempting to ride on top of a train and refused to leave.

Judy DeLeon, of College Station, was charged on Wednesday with interfering with railroad property and causing damages ranging from $2,500 to $29,999. According to The Bryan-College Station Eagle, officers from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the site after Union Pacific Railroad personnel discovered the 38-year-old lady on top of the train after it came to a halt in Bryan.

After the finding, the train came to a complete stop. As officers talked with railroad personnel, DeLeon reportedly yelled from atop the train and refused to come down, and she continued to refuse to leave until a deputy climbed on top of the train to urge her further. After extending a ladder truck above the train, firefighters from the College Station Fire Department attempted to persuade DeLeon. She got off the train after around 45 minutes, according to reports.

The College Station Fire Department was contacted for comment but did not respond before publication.

DeLeon’s decision to board the train and her refusal to exit were both unknown. According to reports, railroad personnel told police that each train delay costs $400 per hour. DeLeon is accused of causing $3,600 in damages because two additional trains were forced to halt as a result of the incident. She was arrested and placed into the Brazos County Jail on a $5,000 bail, and she was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

A reporter from local TV station KBTX released a small video clip on Twitter that appears to show a woman, likely DeLeon, riding on top of a train as it speeds past an intersection. Stephen Hodge, a nearby homeowner, is said to have captured the video when his wife observed the woman on the train while driving near the lines.

"I was driving home with my wife when I came upon the train coming down Wellborn," Hodge said.