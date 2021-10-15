A Texas school district has rebuked the curriculum director’s Holocaust statement.

After outcry erupted after one of its senior officials was overheard saying that Holocaust denial should be taught in their classrooms, a Southlake, Texas school district has backed down.

Gina Peddy, the executive director of curriculum and instruction for the Carroll Independent School District (ISD), can be heard at a meeting recommending that conflicting viewpoints on the Holocaust should be included in textbooks, according to an audio tape released Thursday by NBC News.

“Make sure that if you have a Holocaust book, you have one that has an opposing, alternative perspectives,” Peddy advises.

Others in the room then interrogate her, wondering how she can educate differing viewpoints on the Holocaust.

Peddy responds, “Believe me, that’s come up.”

According to reports, the idea arose as a result of Texas House Bill 3979, the state’s new law. The bill, which was passed in September, mandates that teachers “examine issues from various and opposing views” and establishes rules for book placement in school libraries.

The law, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, is intended to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in the state. Opponents worry that it will be used to restrict learning and promote false narratives.

Following Peddy’s audio recording, a number of district authorities quickly distanced themselves from her statements and stated that Holocaust denial literature will not be added to their libraries.

“Our district has not and will not order that books be removed, nor will we mandate that classroom libraries be inaccessible,” Carroll ISD spokesperson Karen Fitzgerald told NBC News.

Carroll ISD Superintendent Lane Ledbetter also issued a statement on Thursday outlining the district’s position on the subject. In it, he stated that the ISD recognizes that “the Holocaust has no two sides.” “The words expressed were in no way intended to imply that the Holocaust was anything other than a tragic historical occurrence,” Ledbetter added in his statement. “As we go through the implementation of HB 3979, we must keep in mind that this measure does not necessitate a different point of view on historical facts.” The Texas State Teachers Association also expressed its displeasure, with spokesman Clay Robison saying, “We find it abhorrent for an educator to. This is a condensed version of the information.