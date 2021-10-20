A Texas nurse kills several patients by injecting air into their arteries.

A Texas nurse was found guilty of murder on Tuesday after pumping air into the arteries of multiple victims.

William George Davis, a 37-year-old nurse from Hallsville, Texas, was convicted guilty of capital murder in the deaths of four patients at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler between 2017 and 2018.

John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenway, and Joseph Kalina were all recovering from heart surgery when they died with stroke-like symptoms.

Each of the four individuals had aberrant artery gaps in their brains, according to CT scans. According to the Associated Press, during the trial, Dr. William Yarbrough, a Dallas-area pulmonologist and professor of internal medicine, claimed he ruled out blood pressure concerns and any other causes of death other than the injection of air as reasons why the patients died after the procedure.

The prosecution also produced a security camera video of the defendant entering Kalina’s room in the morning of Jan. 25, 2018, during the trial, which began Sept. 28 when Davis entered a not guilty plea.

At 1:16 a.m., Davis walked out of Kalina’s room and down the hall, where he examined the monitors depicting the conditions of the patients on the floor. According to KSLA, Kalina’s condition deteriorated shortly after, but Davis stayed to observe from the hall while his fellow nurses attempted to help the patient.

The prosecution stated in their closing arguments that the hospital’s practices had remained unchanged during Davis’ tenure. They also stated that since Davis was fired on Feb. 15, 2018, for faking care events, the facility has not recorded any comparable incidences.

According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Davis’ nursing license was suspended by the Texas Board of Nursing in March 2018.

After nearly two weeks of witness testimony and evidence, the jury convicted Davis guilty after an hour of deliberation. In his case, the prosecution is seeking the death penalty.

On Wednesday morning, the punishment phase will commence. Those convicted of capital murder risk the death penalty or life in prison.