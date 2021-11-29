A Texas man who bought a Lamborghini with COVID relief funds has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Monday that a Texas man was sentenced to 110 months in jail for laundering over $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief monies.

According to the DOJ, Lee Price III, 30, of Houston, pleaded guilty to money laundering and wire fraud offenses in September. He was suspected of falsifying loan applications for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was created to assist small businesses in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Price was able to apply for $2.6 million in loans using these fake applications, and he received more than $1.6 million in actual funds on behalf of three distinct businesses. Price worked for these companies in what capacity and how he was connected to them, according to the DOJ.

“Falsely [representing]the number of employees and payroll expenses in each of the PPP loan applications,” as well as “[submitting]bogus tax records and other paperwork,” were among Price’s other deceptions. According to the DOJ, Price “applied under the name of an individual who died shortly before the application was submitted.”

Price utilized the money he received from the bogus loans to embark on a shopping spree and buy a number of high-end products. A Ford F-150 pickup, a Rolex watch, and a payment on an undetermined sum of a house loan are among them.

Price’s most expensive buy appears to be a Lamborghini Urus. The Urus, which is known for its flashy sports cars, is the premium automaker’s first-ever SUV, with prices ranging from $220,000 to $270,000 on dealer websites.

Price’s strategy was finally discovered by the DOJ, who launched an investigation. As a result, the department, along with a number of other law enforcement organizations, seized more than $700,000 in criminally obtained funds from Price.

Price’s imprisonment is the most recent in a string of busts aimed at combating fraudulent practices with PPP funds.

Since the launch of the pandemic relief program, the DOJ’s Fraud Section has brought charges against over 150 defendants in 95 felony cases, resulting in over $75 million in cash collected directly from bogus loan applications.

Many of these ruses, like Price's, involved the purchase of expensive luxury items.