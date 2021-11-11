A Texas man was arrested after a synagogue fire in Austin, which has been plagued by antisemitic incidents.

According to arson investigators with the Austin Fire Department (AFD), a Texas man was detained on suspicion of setting fire to an Austin synagogue on Halloween.

Franklin Barrett Sechriest, 18, has been charged with arson after reportedly setting fire to the front sanctuary doors of Congregation Beth Israel, causing a “minor external fire” that spread over the building’s front entryway, according to the AFD.

According to AFD, the synagogue was apparently unoccupied at the time of the incident, which occurred at 9 p.m.

Following the fire, the department tweeted a photo of the burnt synagogue, which arson investigators estimated caused $25,000 in damage.

Congregation Beth Israel, 3901 Shoal Creek Blvd., had a small external fire. The fire has been put out. There were no injuries. Arson investigators are on the scene to help determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/hgMvJNAk5o Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) is on Twitter. 1 November 2021 Surveillance video outside the church shows Sechriest coming up to the parking lot in a Jeep, carrying a “large green jug,” according to authorities. As Sechriest leaves the area, video shows fires being ignited from four different points, according to investigators.

Sechriest allegedly scouted the synagogue days before the arson, according to further camera footage. According to authorities, the identical Jeep seen coming up to the building the night of the fire can be seen driving up to the structure and then driving away on the video.

The Federal Bureau of Inquiry (FBI) and the Anti-Defamation League are both involved in the investigation, which is still ongoing (ADL).

Kelly Levy, associate rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel, said, “As a native Texan, this bigotry crushes my heart.”

“We shall be compassionate and steadfast because our love for mankind enhances our resistance to hatred,” Levy said the day after the fire during an interfaith gathering.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler added that he was “heartbroken” to see antisemitic vitriol in Austin, which he described as “welcoming and courteous.” Any form of hatred has no place in our city.” The arson is the most recent in a string of antisemitic incidents in the Austin region.

At Anderson High School, antisemitic graffiti was recently discovered scrawled on parking spaces and a tool shed. According to reports, the school has a sizable Jewish population, and a local rabbi referred to it as “the neighborhood school for those.” This is a condensed version of the information.