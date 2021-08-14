A Texas man has won a $5.5 million lawsuit alleging that he was overserved alcohol at a restaurant.

The Andrews County 109th District Court awarded Daniel Rawls of Andrews, Texas, $5.5 million in a civil action alleging that a drunken fight at La Fogata Mexican Grill and Bar in May 2019 led him to receive a “severe and disabling” brain injury, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Following an argument in the parking lot, Rawls was involved in a violent brawl with another diner, Robert Henrickson, after drinking significantly at the restaurant in Andrews, according to the suit. Henrickson was also said to have been inebriated.

On May 17, Rawls filed a lawsuit against the company.

The court’s decision in Rawls’ favor was a default judgment, which means the owner of La Fogata failed to respond to the lawsuit or appear in court. The suit names the eatery, its owner Lourdes Galindo, and an unnamed bartender. Premises liability, negligence, and damages deriving from anticipated criminal conduct were among the claims made in the lawsuit.

La Fogata has been contacted by this website for comment on the verdict. The eatery has 30 days to file an appeal from the date of the verdict.

The suit claimed that the bartender, identified only as John or Jane Doe, had not been properly taught by Galindo to recognize when a customer had had enough alcohol and was likely to cause trouble if they continued to drink. It also accused the restaurant of carelessness for failing to call an ambulance for Rawls after his altercation with Henrickson in the parking lot, as well as for failing to keep the lot clear of items “that could provide tripping or falling hazards to drunken patrons.”

According to the Chronicle, Rawls has a history of inebriated episodes both before and after the one at La Fogata. He was detained twice for public intoxication, according to arrest documents obtained by the publication, in February 2019 and May 2021.

