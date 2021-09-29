A Texas man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of three dismembered bodies in a dumpster.

Three dismembered remains were discovered inside a flaming dumpster in Texas, and a 41-year-old man was arrested.

On Monday night, Fort Worth police detained Jason Alan Thornburg in connection with the triple homicide. He will be charged with numerous counts of capital murder and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to authorities.

The remains were discovered after the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire outside of a business on Bonnie Drive at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Following the extinguishment of the fires, firefighters discovered three bodies in the rubbish bin and summoned the cops.

The bodies were initially thought to be those of a toddler, a teenager or adult female, and an adult male, but the Fort Worth Police Department later clarified that they were all adults. The bodies were all incinerated and badly dissected, with some body parts still unaccounted for.

David Lueras, 42, was identified as the male victim. He was a frequent visitor to Dallas and had ties to the Hurst, Euless, and Bedford areas. The victim’s tattoos, according to investigators, helped them identify him.

The other two bodies, both thought to be females, were in far worse condition, making identification difficult. However, authorities now believe they know who they are but have not released their identities.

“This case was startling and frightening, and we knew it was critical to bring someone to justice in this case,” Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said on Tuesday.

Thornburg’s car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was captured on security tape, allowing police to identify him. When investigators ran a cross-reference on more than 7,000 automobiles in the region, they came across Thornburg’s name.

During the news briefing, investigators stated that they were familiar with the individual since he was a person of interest in a suspicious death in the same region in May. They didn’t have probable cause to arrest him at the time.

