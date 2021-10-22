A Texas man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother and dismembering her body, which was discovered in a crate.

During a welfare check, authorities discovered his mother’s mutilated body in a wooden crate and detained him.

In connection with the death of his 72-year-old mother Lucila Barnes, the accused, Robert Barnes, 36, has been charged with murder and tampering with a corpse.

Lucila’s relatives reported her missing to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, saying they hadn’t heard from her since Tuesday. They also told the cops that they attempted to contact Lucila at her home, but that her son was violent and confronted them with a handgun. According to KTRK-TV, he refused to let them into the house.

When deputies arrived at Robert’s home in Cactus Point, near Cypress North Houston, to conduct a welfare check, he told them contradictory accounts and refused to cooperate.

According to KHOU, Sergeant Jason Brown of the Homicide division “actually brandished a handgun outside the apartment and was not cooperative with investigators when they first arrived on scene.” “Also, he wouldn’t let anyone else into the house. That’s what prompted the deputies to seek a search warrant to enter the house “Added the officer.

Officers discovered a substantial amount of blood inside the house after serving a search warrant. Lucila’s body was discovered inside a wooden crate in the garage by homicide investigators who were called to the scene. The box was believed to have been made by Robert, according to investigators.

Robert confessed to killing and dismembering his mother, according to the police, according to KHOU. In a Twitter post, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called the case “sad and awful.”

The Barnes family’s neighbors were taken aback by Lucila Barnes’ death.

Brandon, a neighbor, told the site, “We just see her out gardening and lawns and that kind of stuff like normal things.” “We were all quite friendly to one another. She was quite pleasant. We got to talking to her probably more than anything else during the freeze, and everyone, everyone here is really pleasant and nice “Added the neighbor.

Lucila’s murder has an undetermined motive, and authorities are actively investigating the case.

This isn’t the first time Robert has run into legal trouble. According to KHOU, a court document says the suspect has a violent past dating back to at least 2003. Robert has previously pleaded guilty to firearm theft, been convicted of aggravated assault, and been found guilty of criminal mischief.

He threatened a woman with a knife in 2016, grabbing her hair and forcing his way in.