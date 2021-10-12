A Texas man faces up to five years in prison for allegedly threatening a doctor who recommended the COVID vaccine.

A federal grand jury indicted a Texas man for allegedly threatening a Maryland doctor who publicly endorsed the COVID-19 vaccination.

The indictment against Scott Eli Harris, 51, of Aubrey, Texas, was unsealed in a Maryland U.S. District Court on Tuesday. Tomorrow, he’ll appear before a Texas courtroom.

According to the indictment, Harris is charged with one count of knowingly communicating a threat to damage another person in interstate commerce. Harris is accused of sending a text message from his phone to former Baltimore health commissioner Dr. Leana Wen in response to her public support for the COVID-19 vaccination.

It’s not the same as not getting vaccinated and then wandering around uncovered in crowded places. No one should be allowed to transfer a potentially fatal disease to vulnerable people or children. Why should the most vulnerable suffer as a result? pic.twitter.com/KEd0P0Uj0W — Dr. Leana Wen (@DrLeanaWen) 15th of July, 2021 Wen received violent and explicit threats in July, according to court filings.

“I’m excited for the shoot to begin…where is your f**king office?” Harris is said to have written. He’s also been accused of sending other text messages, including one that reads, “I’m not going to take your miracle drug. “I’m a 5th generation U.S. Army veteran and a sniper,” my 12-gauge promises. I’m excited for the filming to begin.” In the text exchanges, Harris is also accused of using racial and ethnic slurs directed at the doctor. Wen was born in China but migrated to America when he was eight years old. As a medical analyst, she frequently appears on CNN.

Harris was arrested in Texas on September 29, and the indictment was unsealed after he was apprehended.

“We take threats and intimidation very seriously, and this charge makes it clear that such behavior will be punished federally,” said Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron. “We will continue to investigate and prosecute individuals who make such threats alongside our law enforcement partners.” If convicted, Harris faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail and a fine of $250,000.

In July, federal prosecutors in Maryland charged a West Virginia man with threatening to murder Dr. Anthony Fauci, the current Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. This is a condensed version of the information.