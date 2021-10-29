A Texas man charged with selling child pornography admits to sexually assaulting minors on camera.

A 31-year-old Texas man who was jailed for filming and distributing child pornography on the internet has admitted to abusing almost a dozen youngsters.

Germond Miller was arrested and charged with sexual performance of a kid under the age of 14 by Dallas cops. Miller was also charged with child pornography possession and aggravated sexual assault of a child. According to the Dallas Morning News, the possession and assault allegations were not included in the jail record on Thursday evening.

“Miller gave a thorough confession and acknowledged to victimizing ten females over the last six years by filming, manufacturing, and distributing child pornography,” the Dallas Police Department stated in a statement.

Miller was allegedly uploading child pornography to websites, according to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. On October 14, the North Texas ICAC Task Force, the United States Secret Service, and the Dallas Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Operational Support Team initiated an investigation.

Miller was caught on camera sexually assaulting a youngster under the age of eight, according to authorities. For the previous six years, he had been benefiting from child pornography films.

Miller had easy access to a youngster, authorities discovered. According to CBS-affiliated KTVT, this made finding and arresting him a top priority for the cops.

Miller was found in Irving after a two-day search by the united team. The Irving Police Department nabbed him during a traffic stop.

The police stated, “This exceptional coordination resulted in the arrest of this child predator.”

On Wednesday, Miller was arrested and put into the Dallas County jail, where his bond was set at $250,000.

A Florida man was sentenced to 60 years in jail for making and sharing photographs and videos of himself sexually assaulting a youngster on the internet in a similar occurrence. After sharing one of the videos with an undercover cop, the man was arrested. Investigators discovered 79 recordings and 12 photos of youngsters being subjected to severe abuse, bondage, and torture.

Victims and anybody with information on Germond Miller’s probable victims are asked to call the North Texas ICAC Task Force at 214-671-4281.