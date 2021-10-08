A Texas judge has ruled that a boy can live with foster parents who are unvaccinated and have a medical condition.

A Texas judge determined that a youngster can remain with his medically ill foster parents who are unvaccinated.

Judge Susan Reed of Bexar County had previously ordered that the 5-year-old youngster be removed from the Bernhardts’ home. According to the San Antonio Express-News, Reed then altered her judgment after learning the pair had celiac disease, a medical ailment that prevents them from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

If people with celiac disease eat gluten, it can harm their small intestine. None of the three coronavirus vaccines used in the United States contain gluten, according to the Society for the Study of Celiac Disease.

William Keiler, the youngster’s attorney, said he’s considering filing an appeal to the court’s decision because he feels transferring the boy will secure his health and safety.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Gaby Moreno, a conservatorship expert for Texas Child Protective Services who is handling the boy’s case, claimed her agency has not provided her with any training on COVID-19 standards or regulations for Texas foster parents.

“Aside from the standard measures that we’re all taking… (such as) masks and sanitizers,” Moreno testified, “there are no regulations or new policies that I’ve heard of that we need to follow when it comes to foster homes or the children.”

People who are allergic to an ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine or who had a negative reaction after receiving an initial dose should proceed with caution, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Richard Bernhardt, 53, said he was wary of the COVID-19 immunizations because his father had a bad reaction to one. He said, “I’m a little more concerned about some of the ramifications and some of the emotions he had.”

Richard Bernhardt stated in court that he intends to receive his first dosage of the vaccination, but that his wife will not.

Moving the youngster would “destroy” him, according to Moreno.

“When we removed him in January, he was in a previous location,” Moreno added. “From January through July, all he did was have severe tantrums and violence, begging his foster parents to take him back to the. This is a condensed version of the information.