A Texas judge has ordered that a new law prohibiting most abortions be put on hold.

According to Associated Press reporters, US District Judge Robert Pitman delivered the first legal blow to the state’s statute, known as Senate Bill 8, which has faced numerous legal challenges.

In September, Texas, the country’s second-most populous state, approved a contentious bill prohibiting most abortions.

Texas abortion providers say the impact has been “exactly what we feared” in the weeks since the restrictions went into force.

Judge Pitman chastised Texas in a 113-page judgment, claiming that Republican lawmakers had “contrived an unprecedented and blatant statutory framework” to deny patients their constitutional right to an abortion.

“Women have been wrongfully barred from exercising control over their lives in ways that are guaranteed by the Constitution since the implementation of SB 8,” Judge Pitman wrote.

“It is up to other courts to figure out how to avoid this outcome; this Court will not permit another day of this obnoxious denial of such a fundamental right.”

Even with the statute on hold, abortion services in Texas may not restart immediately because doctors fear being sued unless a more permanent legal ruling is made.

Texas officials are likely to ask the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the limits, which were earlier allowed to take effect.

The bill, which was signed by Republican governor Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions if heart activity is found, which occurs about six weeks before some women are even aware they are pregnant.

Texas has delegated the task of enforcing the law to private persons, who are entitled to at least $10,000 (£7,360) in damages if they are successful.

The Biden administration filed the complaint, claiming that the limits were implemented in violation of the US Constitution.

The Biden administration maintained that the GOP-engineered limits, which went into effect on September 1, were an attack on a woman’s constitutional right to abortion.

"A state may not prohibit abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Texas was aware of this, but it insisted on a six-week prohibition, so the state resorted."