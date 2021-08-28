A Texas judge has issued an injunction prohibiting the use of masks in schools, but the Attorney General has already filed an appeal.

On Friday, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s prohibition on mask requirements suffered a legal blow, as Attorney General Ken Paxton promptly appealed a court’s order to halt the ban in several major school districts.

Abbott’s prohibition was temporarily blocked by Travis County District Judge Catherine Mauzy in 19 different school districts, including those in large cities like Dallas, Houston, Austin, and Fort Worth. According to The Austin American-Statesman, Paxton promptly appealed, preventing the injunction from taking effect.

Abbott lacked legal jurisdiction to declare a mask mandate ban “by executive fiat,” according to Mauzy, who added that the prohibition “threatens to overwhelm public schools and could result in more drastic measures, including as school closures, which have already begun in numerous Texas school districts.”

Paxton’s appeal might lead to a reversal of Mauzy’s decision by the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court, which has recently overturned several similar ban-blocking decisions.

The Texas Supreme Court temporarily barred a mask mandate in San Antonio schools on Thursday, overriding a lower court decision that had allowed the rule to remain in place despite Abbott’s ban. Paxton filed an appeal one day after a Dallas County judge upheld a mask mandate.

In May and July of this year, Abbott issued orders prohibiting mask mandates. Last summer, however, he enforced a statewide mask mandate in the midst of a COVID-19 surge, a decision that was unpopular enough for him to be condemned by various county Republican parties.

Texas has been impacted particularly hard by the nationwide Delta variant-fueled COVID-19 outbreak this summer. Infected people’s hospitalizations have surpassed those observed last summer, putting a burden on the state’s health-care system, prompting Abbott to issue orders allowing out-of-state personnel to help with the onslaught.

Regardless, the governor has remained steadfast in his opposition to disguised mandates. In a statement released earlier this month, Abbott stated that the “way forward relies on human responsibilityâ€” rather than government requirements. He also issued an order specifically prohibiting mandates for the COVID-19 vaccine, while allowing mandates for other vaccines to continue.

Opponents of Abbott’s prohibition have vowed to battle the rule in court, especially where it affects schools. Many people are concerned that an inflow of youngsters infected with COVID-19 could overburden hospitals, leaving masks as the only option. This is a condensed version of the information.