A Texas high school shooter has been apprehended and surrendered.

[UPDATE: 3:30 p.m., Oct. 6]

After speaking with a lawyer, Timothy George Simpkins has surrendered himself in. According to NBC DFW 5, he was taken into custody by police and identified as the shooting suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to a tweet from the Arlington Police Department. “The majority of Timberview High School pupils have been safely evacuated.” A 15-year-old child is in critical condition and is being operated on. After suffering a mild head injury, a teen girl was freed.

A pregnant woman was treated at the school after not being sent to the hospital, while a 25-year-old male is in good condition in the hospital. Two of the victims, according to police, were shot.

Police discovered a.45 caliber pistol on the streets near Grand Prairie, which they suspect was used in the shooting.

[READ THE ORIGINAL STORY]

On Wednesday, a high school shooting happened at Timberview High School in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, injuring four people. Following a scuffle, shots were apparently fired.

Assistant Chief of Arlington Police Kevin Kolbye said three of the injured people were brought to the hospital and one refused treatment during a press conference on Wednesday.

Timothy George Simpkins, an 18-year-old student, has been identified as a person of interest and is suspected of being the shooter. He ran away from the school following the incident and is currently being sought by authorities. According to NBC DFW 5, a local affiliate news station, he could be driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with the Texas license plate number PFY-6260.

In today's incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School, we're seeking for a shooting suspect. If you know where Timothy George Simpkins, 18, is, please call 911. He may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with the license plate PFY-6260. "This is not a random act of violence," Kolbye explained. "This is a student who got into a fight and drew a weapon."

Around 9:15 a.m., police were summoned to the school after a brawl broke out and bullets were fired.

Simpkins is “now at large,” according to Kolbye, who claims various neighboring police stations and Dallas ATF agents have reacted and are on the lookout for him.

#BREAKING: Multiple people were shot at Timberview High School in #Arlington's @mansfieldisd, according to police.