A Texas doctor performs an illegal abortion, contributing to the law’s invalidation.

On Saturday, a Texas obstetrics and gynecology doctor admitted to executing an abortion in violation of a new state rule prohibiting abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy.

Dr. Alan Braid revealed his explanation for the abortion on Sept. 6 in an op-ed for the Washington Post titled “Why I Violated Texas’s Extreme Abortion Ban.”

Dr. Braid wrote, “I acted because I had a duty of care to this patient, as I do to all patients, and because she has a fundamental right to this treatment.” “I was fully aware that there could be legal ramifications — but I wanted to ensure that Texas did not get away with its attempt to prevent this plainly unconstitutional statute from being tested.”

Baird acknowledged that he’s “taking a personal risk.”

“My clinics are among the plaintiffs in an ongoing federal lawsuit to block S.B. 8,” said to the op-ed, which is represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights.

The OB/GYN has been in practice for 45 years and owns and manages abortion clinics in Houston, San Antonio, and Oklahoma.

Braid began his work in 1972, shortly before Roe v. Wade was decided. He explained why it helped him realize the importance of abortions as a necessary element of healthcare in his op-ed.

“That year, in the hospital, I witnessed three teenagers die as a result of illegal abortions,” he wrote. “It was an experience I will never forget. Her vaginal canal was stuffed with rags when she arrived at the emergency room. She died of catastrophic organ failure caused by a septic illness a few days later.”

“It’s 1972 all over again,” he adds now that the new abortion law is in place.

Women visit Braid’s clinic for a variety of reasons; he claims they never inquire, but most patients will explain why they’ve come in. Abortion may be conducted for a variety of reasons, including the completion of education, the presence of several children, abusive relationships, or the fact that it is simply not the proper moment. With these scenarios in mind, a youngster might wreak havoc on people’s life.

Braid is represented in the action by Nancy Northup, president and chief executive of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

He had “courageously stood up against this plainly unconstitutional law,” she stated in a statement.

Northup stated, “We stand ready to defend him against the vigilante litigation that S.B. 8 threatens to unleash upon individuals who provide or support constitutionally authorized abortion care.”