A Texas death row inmate has petitioned the Supreme Court for a stay of execution.

Attorneys for a Texas inmate convicted of fatally stabbing two Houston-area brothers in their home more than 30 years ago are requesting a stay of execution from the United States Supreme Court.

Rick Rhoades was found guilty of the murders of Charles Allen, 31, and Bradley Allen, 33, in 1991. Rhoades was sentenced to death and will be executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville via lethal injection.

Rhoades’ lawyers have petitioned the Supreme Court to halt his execution, claiming that his constitutional right to due process has been violated since he is being blocked from pursuing accusations that some jurors at his trial were disqualified due to racial bias.

Several courts, including an appeals court in 2019, have dismissed the claim that two Black jurors were discharged due to racial bias. Rhoades is a white creature.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Rhoades had just been released on parole after serving a burglary sentence when the Allen brothers were killed.

“After over 30 years of waiting for justice for their loved ones, we pray the Allen family finds peace. The death penalty should be reserved for the worst of the worst, and a Harris County jury already decided that this defendant qualifies. In a statement, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg stated, “Let us commemorate the memory of the victims, Charles and Bradley Allen, and never forget that our focus has and always will be on the victims.”

In July, Rhoades’ lawyers filed a federal complaint in Houston against state District Judge Ana Martinez, requesting that she order prosecutors to divulge documents relating to allegations that certain jurors were disqualified due to racial discrimination. Martinez determined that she lacked the authority to evaluate the motion. A federal judge in Houston dismissed the lawsuit earlier this month, and the execution was not postponed. On Monday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of the lawsuit and declined to halt the execution.

Rhoades’ attorneys have already contended, unsuccessfully, that his constitutional rights were infringed when childhood images of Rhoades engaged in typical, pleasant activities were used to indicate he was peaceful and would perform well in prison. This is a condensed version of the information.