A Texas couple was thrown out of a restaurant because they were wearing face masks.

A Dallas restaurant kicked a Texas couple out for wearing a mask to protect their immunocompromised 4-month-old boy.

Natalie Wester and her husband Jose Lopez-Guerrero were waiting for their appetizer at Hang Time Sports Grill & Bar in Rowlett on Sept. 10 when they were asked to leave. According to reports, the server told them to remove their masks or leave.

Wester told CNN, “We are new parents and in the thick of a pandemic, we don’t get out a whole lot.” “However, my mother happened to be available that Friday night to watch our son. Being secluded and away from others while living in a pandemic is detrimental to our mental and social health.”

The establishment’s owner, Tom Blackner, told the Post that his restaurants have a mask ban, and that the hostess is supposed to advise all customers to remove their masks before entering.

Blackmer told a local CBS affiliate, “I have put my money, my blood, sweat, and tears in this business, and I don’t want masks in here.”

Wester claimed they were unaware of the rules and mistook the waitress’ request for them to remove their masks in order to verify their photo on their IDs for verification.

Wester and her fiance reportedly took their appetizers to go and ate dinner at a nearby fast-food restaurant, according to CNN.

To prevent the transmission of the highly contagious and deadly Delta strain, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public settings.

As of Sept. 20, Texas is one of the states with the most COVID-19 cases, with over 12 thousand new cases.