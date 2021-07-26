A Tesco shop is slated to open near the Merseyside train station.

At the entrance of Southport train station, a new Tesco store will open soon.

After Sefton Council granted planning approval, Tesco Express will take 50-52 Chapel Street, in the units currently occupied by the Roman clothes business.

The new store will be the town’s third, following those on Eastbank Street and Albert Road.

Wayne Rooney was photographed sleeping next to two ladies, which drew the attention of the police.

Chapel Street has recently seen a transformation, with a number of new businesses opening.

The Fragrance Shop launched on Saturday (July 24), while One Below opened earlier this month on the old Poundworld premises.

The former BHS building on Chapel Street is currently being renovated to provide 30 new aparthotel rooms, new shops, a new bar, and a new café.

Tesco plans to erect a new store front with a telescopic sliding door to the front of the building and the display of three lit and three non-illuminated signage, according to documents on the council’s website.

The building activities on site, as well as any construction vehicles, must not obstruct access to Southport train station, which requires access 24 hours a day.

Any of the new store’s neighbors did not make any representations.