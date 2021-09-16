A terraced house in Woolton Village sells for £125,000 more than the asking price.

After a home in the heart of Woolton Village went under the hammer this week, a furious bidding war erupted.

The three-story end terraced house drew a lot of interest at the auction, selling for £125,000 more than its asking price.

A restaurant is located on the ground floor, and a three-bedroom apartment is located on the first and second floors.

The auction, which was held online by Sutton Kersh on Wednesday, September 15, had a guide price of £215,000 and sold for £340,000.

A three-bedroom semi-detached house in Crosby, which had a recommended price of £100,000 but sold for £140,500, was another popular property.

A three-bed house in Wavertree, which sold for £40,000 more than its suggested price, was also in high demand.

A three-bedroom first-floor flat in Bootle was also sold at auction for a cheap £30,000.

The auction was attended by hundreds of people from across the country, with over 500 people registering to bid.

Eighty percent of the houses on the market sold at auction, for a total of more than £11.5 million.

“We are delighted by our September results, which increase our year-to-date total value of sales to over £60 million via just five auctions,” said Cathy Holt, Associate Director of Sutton Kersh Auctions.

“We have two auctions left this year, and we already have a waiting list of sellers interested in selling at our October auction, as well as purchasers who missed out on today’s Lots re-registering.

This demonstrates that there is still a strong demand for residential and commercial property investment.”