A terminally ill woman is given the opportunity to say her final goodbyes to her pets.

A hospice staff arranged for a terminally sick woman to say her final goodbyes to her beloved pets.

Jan Holman, 68, is a hospice patient at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Chester.

Patients with life-limiting illnesses from Chester, West Cheshire, and Ellesmere Port are cared for at the hospice.

Jan had been unexpectedly admitted to hospital six weeks ago after a consultant’s appointment, and she hadn’t had the time to say goodbye to her dogs or Bob, her ten-year-old horse.

Due of the epidemic, Jan was unable to have any visitors for the first four weeks at the hospital, and her husband of 46 years, Dennis, stated she found having no visitors or personal contact difficult.

He was only allowed to drop things off at the main entrance and was not allowed to enter the building at all.

Jan was transferred to the hospice after four weeks to receive end-of-life care.

The hospice arranged for a visit from Jan’s two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Monty and Rowley, as well as Bob, who knew how much Jan missed her animals.

Jan was thrilled to get another chance to visit Bob, despite her inability to get out of bed.

The nurses brought her bed to the patio doors, and the Thornleigh Park Farm Stables staff walked Bob into the hospice courtyard.

Bob nuzzled Jan’s neck and lap in an extraordinarily emotional reunion as he stuck his head through the doors.

“It was such a relief once Jan was moved from the hospital to the hospice in Chester and we were able to have named visitors who could come and see Jan on a regular basis, but we never imagined we would be able to include our dogs Monty and Rowley and Jan’s horse Bob on the visiting list,” Jan’s husband Dennis said.

“Everyone here has been amazing,” he continued. Nothing has been too much effort for Jan, even down to the chef visiting every day to see what he can convince Jan to eat.

