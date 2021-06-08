A tenth of national park area should be rewilded, according to conservationists.

To address the environment and climate crises, the organization Rewilding Britain has suggested that Britain’s national parks be become more wilder.

It has launched a new campaign calling on the government and devolved administrations to construct core rewilding zones on public land covering 10% of national parks, where natural processes are restored across the landscape.

National park regulations should also be modernized, according to the organization, to help them strengthen their efforts to conserve nature and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The United Kingdom has been dubbed one of the world’s most nature-depleted countries, and the government has pledged to reserve 30 percent of the country’s land by 2030 to aid animal recovery.

However, conservationists argue that many of the current protected areas are national parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs), which are not always good for the environment.

Many Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs) in England’s national parks, which are designated for their natural values, are in bad condition, and average woodland cover in some parks is lower than in certain big cities.

The independent Glover Review of England’s National Parks, which presented its findings to the Government in 2019, proposed the creation of wilder areas, but ministers have yet to respond.

Wilder national parks, according to Guy Shrubsole, Rewilding Britain’s policy and campaigns coordinator, may pave the way for a healthier, more nature-rich Britain, as well as chances for local communities and the economy.

According to Rewilding Britain, rewilding 10% of the parks will restore peatlands, moorlands, woodlands, rivers, and coasts while preserving viable farms.

If it weren’t for the parks, nature would be in much worse shape, yet we’re being overtaken by the environmental and climate catastrophes.

Another half should be designated as “nature recovery regions,” with a combination of habitats, wildlife corridors, and land uses, as well as government financial support for environmentally responsible agriculture, according to the organization.

Rewilding Britain’s land ownership mapping shows that the government can develop rewilding zones in 10% of the national parks regardless of private landowners’ actions.

Water companies, for example, are public bodies. (This is a brief piece.)