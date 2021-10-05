A Tennessee man claims self-defense after killing three family members, including his 11-year-old sister.

Authorities say a Tennessee man killed his mother, sister, and stepbrother in a shooting spree at their house in Maury County, claiming that he was acting in self-defense.

Nathanial Pipkin, 22, shot Kailee Warren, 11, Carson Pipkin, 20, and Traci McNeely, 44, inside their family home soon before 6 a.m. Friday. Another male adult who was home at the time, thought to be McNeely’s husband but not confirmed, escaped the shooting, according to the New York Post.

“One escaped through a window and fled to a nearby home, where he dialed 911,” said Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland at a press conference. According to the report, police arrived at the scene within 10 minutes of receiving the call and discovered the three victims.

By the time officers arrived, Pipkin had already fled the site. According to The Columbia Daily Herald, police contacted agencies from numerous counties and issued a “be on the lookout” for him and his 2003 silver Mustang.

Pipkin was apprehended without incident three hours later at a traffic check in Marion County, 100 miles from the crime scene. He was wearing ballistics body armor and was preparing for another rampage when he was apprehended, Rowland said, adding that “multiple firearms were in plain view, such as long guns.”

The sheriff was quoted as stating, “My heart hurts for a family that has been devastated tonight.”

As he was being led to jail, Pipkin informed reporters that the gunshot was in “self-defense.”

Pipkin planned to harm his mother’s husband, Jesse McNeely, 47, according to an arrest warrant acquired by The Daily Herald.

Pipkin has a criminal history dating back to a March arrest for illegal weapons possession.

The terrible crime astounded neighbors. “On this road, we never expected to hear anything like this. Mark Phelps, a neighbor, told WKRN that everyone knows each other and that everyone gets along fairly well. “It’s both unexpected and depressing.”

The Maury County jail is where Pipkin is being kept. He is charged with three charges of aggravated assault resulting in death, three counts of first-degree murder, and one act of attempted murder, according to jail records.