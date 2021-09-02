A Tennessee father was found guilty of abusing his 2-month-old daughter and blinding her.

Michael Fisher, the infant’s 30-year-old father, was convicted of first-degree murder on Wednesday for abusing his daughter, newborn Addilyn, in 2019. He is facing a 25-year prison sentence. Fisher also pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse, which if found guilty may add another 25 years to his sentence, according to WTVF.

Fisher violently beat Addilyn in January 2019. Fisher then drove her to the hospital, where he informed caregivers that the baby had collapsed. When Addilyn arrived at the hospital, she was bleeding, had a head wound, and multiple fractured bones. Fisher was apprehended after further inquiry.

After the torture, the baby was put into a medically induced coma; she had multiple internal injuries, was blinded, and suffered brain damage.

Fisher claimed in court that he stumbled and fell on Addilyn while carrying her. He admitted that he hit her out of rage when she began to weep, but that he had no intention of killing her.

Sherry Ray, an emergency department nurse, testified in court on Monday that when she arrived at the hospital, she was taken aback by the baby’s condition. According to WTVF, she testified to the prosecutors that a black eye on an infant at that age was unusual. Fisher wanted to kill his daughter and the crime was premeditated, according to the jurors.

Addilyn’s adoptive mother, Terra Woodard, took the stand and informed the court about the various issues the toddler is facing and will endure as a result of the abuse.

“My baby will suffer the rest of her life,” Addilyn’s adoptive family, who maintains the Facebook page AddilynStrong, wrote in a post, “but I know jail life will get him every day.”

According to the Facebook page, Addilyn is still having seizures and is undergoing surgery. “Hang in there lovely daughter, we are going to get through this and we are going to keep battling and making progress through this path we love you Addilyn,” one message read.

Brooklyn Tidwell, the baby’s biological mother, was charged with aggravated child neglect for neglecting to seek medical assistance for the youngster, according to WZTV. Later this year, she will go on trial.