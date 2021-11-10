A ten-year-old kid was mauled to death by an eight-stone ‘beast’ dog.

The massive bulldog in this photo is suspected of killing a 10-year-old kid.

Jack Lis died after being mauled by a dog at a home in Caerphilly, Wales, as neighbors allegedly sought to keep the dog under control.

According to the Mirror, the eight-stone pitbull was just sold to the family of a friend by a breeder who chillingly described him as a “beast” in an online ad last month.

After attacking the defenseless 10-year-old at his friend’s house on Monday afternoon, the big animal had to be shot seven times by a police marksman.

“Looking to re-home my boy he’s 15 months old great with people but unfortunately he does not like other dogs at all I’ve tried my best with him but I have other dogs and can not put them in danger he needs someone with time mail for more info,” reads the ad, which was posted in a breeders’ group on Facebook on October 29.

“Beast 15 months 115lbs 24ttw,” the original owner captioned a photo of the dog on Facebook on October 6.

The dog was subsequently adopted by a family in Penyrheol, but it was only there for a short time, according to neighbors, and it had attacked a cat, another adult, and lunged at a child in the previous few days alone.

When neighbors spotted the animal minutes after Jack died, they described it as having “massive muscles” jutting from its shoulders.

According to police, a dog legislation specialist has been summoned to evaluate its traits in order to determine whether it is a breed permitted in the United Kingdom.

Police are looking into the dog’s breeding and ownership history, and criminal charges could be brought as a result of “beautiful, sweet boy” Jack’s death.

Experts will “look at the character features of the dog” to see if it is a restricted breed, according to Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough.

“We’re looking at all potential offenses and actions that need to be taken as a result of this investigation,” he said.

“Any people who commit an absolute infraction of possessing a hazardous dog by breed that is completely prohibited to have in Gwent Police will be dealt with sternly.”

