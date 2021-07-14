A ten-year-old girl was struck by a car on a quiet street in Liverpool.

After being hit by a car in Walton, a 10-year-old girl is in the hospital.

At 6.05pm, Merseyside Police were called to Weldon Road after complaints of a 10-year-old girl being hit by a Hyundai iX35.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

As police cordon off the road, a pedestrian is struck by a car.

According to police, the driver of the car pulled over to the side of the road and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers set up a cordon and closed the route to passing cars after the incident, which occurred at the intersection with County Road.

Following the incident, officers from Merseyside Police’s road policing branch are asking for witnesses.

Anyone with dashcam, CCTV, or other footage should contact police via Twitter at @MerPoCC, Facebook at Merseyside Police Contact Centre, or email at [email protected] with the reference 29000491448.