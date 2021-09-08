A ten-hour storm is expected to hit Liverpool, according to the Met Office.

As Merseyside prepares to be hammered by storms, the Met Office has given an update to a previous warning.

Forecasters warned yesterday that a yellow weather warning will go into effect at 11 a.m. on Thursday and would last until 8 p.m. the same day.

The weather warning will now start at 10 a.m. on Thursday and last at 8 p.m. that same day, according to the Met Office.

The North West, Wales, Midlands, North East, and Northern Ireland were all included in yesterday’s warning.

However, it has since been expanded to include much of Scotland as well as a larger portion of southwest England.

Heavy rain is expected to hit Liverpool and the rest of Merseyside.

“There is a slight probability that houses and businesses will be flooded swiftly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds,” the Met Office warned.

“There is a potential that railway and bus services will be delayed or cancelled if floods or lightning occurs.

“Splash and abrupt flooding could cause hazardous driving conditions and possibly road closures,” says the National Weather Service.

“There is a danger that some rural villages will be cut off from the rest of the world due to flooding roads.”

The thunderstorm warning follows a day of sunshine in Liverpool and Merseyside, with highs of 28°C forecast today.

“A sunny dawn for many on Tuesday, with any fog patches dissipating quickly,” says the forecast for the North West. By the afternoon, it was hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot The maximum temperature is 28 degrees Celsius.

“A lovely day came to a close with late brightness. Continuing clear skies into the night, with a chance of fog patches. It’s been dry all day, but it’s been humid. The minimum temperature is 14 degrees Celsius.”