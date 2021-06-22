A teen was detained on suspicion of driving an Audi while intoxicated and then fleeing.

After attempting to flee the scene of an incident in Wirral yesterday night, a 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The woman was detained, according to Merseyside Police, after police responded to complaints of a crash with “street furniture” in Wallasey Village, Wirral, at around 12.30 a.m. today (21 June).

The occupant of the car, a white Audi, attempted to flee from officers at the scene before being apprehended after a foot pursuit, according to a Merseyside Police spokesperson.

The 19-year-old woman from Heswall was subsequently arrested and taken into custody for interrogation on suspicion of drunk driving.

“We have arrested a woman on suspicion of alcohol driving following a road traffic incident in Wallasey today,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said (Monday 21 June).

“At around 12.30 a.m., we received a complaint of a white Audi colliding with street furniture in Wallasey Village, close after the Leasowe Road intersection.

“Officers arrived, and the driver got out of the car.

“A 19-year-old lady from Heswall was apprehended and arrested on suspicion of alcohol driving after a brief foot pursuit. She was brought into prison and interrogated. “Forensic and witness investigations are still ongoing.”

People warned on social media that Wallasey Village was closed in both directions while cops dealt with the situation, with one person claiming that the incident made their car “shake.”

“We at Merseyside Police will not allow people who believe it is appropriate to drive while under the influence of alcohol,” said road policing inspector Carl McNulty.

“It’s simply luck that this occurrence didn’t result in major harm or worse.”

“If you have any concerns or become aware of anyone you suspect is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please report them to us and we will take appropriate action to remove them and their vehicle.”