A teen was chased inside a laundromat and murdered by a mob of Liverpool schoolboys.

A shocking show of youthful savagery shook Liverpool eight years ago.

Sean McHugh’s murder garnered national headlines due to the brutality of a gang attack carried out primarily by schoolboys.

It was then the topic of an ITV program when one of the juvenile murders attempted to get his conviction overturned.

Mr McHugh was assaulted while doing his clothes at a Liver Launderette store on Priory Road in Anfield on September 30, 2013.

The 19-year-old was standing outside the construction site with a friend when his assailants pursued him into the launderette, while his companion took cover in a neighboring newsstand.

A series of terrifying recordings, including a 999 call from a member of the public and CCTV footage from within the launderette, caught what happened next.

“Can I have the cops please,” a woman says on the 999 call, which was later released by police. Priory Road is home to Liver Launderette.

“Someone just came in and shut the office door, and there’s someone outside in the shop half kicking the door open.”

Mr McHugh had gotten into a rear room and locked himself in, as the woman pointed out.

The group of five, however, smashed through the door with the help of reinforcements carrying weapons they had hidden on a nearby cinder walk.

They piled into the backroom, as seen on CCTV.

What happened next was hidden from view by the cameras, but a swordstick was thrust into Mr McHugh’s leg, severing his femoral artery in the process.

He made his way into a back alley, where he was quickly apprehended by police and sent to the hospital. Four days later, he died.

In the summer of 2014, five lads were charged with Mr McHugh’s murder and sentenced.

Following a month-long trial, cousins Andrew Hewitt, 15, and Corey Hewitt, 14, who were both 13 at the time of the attack; Joseph McGill, 14, who was also 13 at the time; and Keyfer Dykstra, 14, were found guilty, along with the gang’s “leader” Reese O’Shaughnessey, 19.

