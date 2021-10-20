A teen was ‘brutally’ hit with a hammer by five males.

After being ‘brutally’ hit with a hammer by five men, a teenager was gravely hurt.

The 18-year-old was brought to the hospital after suffering multiple injuries.

At around 4 p.m. on Monday, October 18, police were dispatched to the site of the attack on Burrowdale Road in Stockbridge Village.

While forensic examinations were being conducted, a police cordon was erected on the residential street, but it has already been lifted.

The victim sustained many injuries, according to detectives, but has since been released from the hospital.

There have been no arrests, but an inquiry is underway.

Jackie Guinness, a detective inspector, said: “This was a vicious attack that could have resulted in catastrophic long-term injury to a young man.

“We’re looking for the owner or occupants of a Seat Leon that was seen in the location of the assault, as they could be able to help us with our investigation.

“Please contact us as soon as possible if you witnessed the event, have any CCTV footage, or have any more information about what happened.”

Please contact our social media department via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000724549 if you observed the attack or have any other information.