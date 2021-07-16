A teen victim of sex abuse leads police to the dismembered body of a missing woman.

Police in Missouri were led to the dismembered body of a missing lady who had been buried on the property of the girl’s accused abuser by an adolescent sexual assault victim.

Michael Hendricks, 40, who reportedly molested the kid, acknowledged to killing a woman and concealing her body, according to the teenager. According to The Kansas City Star, the girl reportedly said Hendricks had showed her images of the woman’s mutilated body.

Investigators examined Hendricks’ farm in Grain Valley on Wednesday after receiving a tip, and located the human remains.

The body was identified as 32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry, who was reported missing in Independence in October and whose last known home was in Kansas City, by police on Thursday. The specific reason of Aubry’s death has yet to be determined by investigators. The DNA from the crime scene, however, matched one of Aubry’s relatives, according to the authorities.

According to the outlet, the woman’s relatives had not communicated with her since Oct. 7, 2020.

Hendricks admitted to choking the woman to death and putting her body in the freezer, according to the teen. According to court records, Hendricks told her that “it turned him on when people died.”

Hendricks showed them images of Aubry’s body in the freezer, according to another witness whose identity has not been released. Hendricks allegedly attempted to dispose of the woman’s remains by dropping them in a box from a helicopter, according to the witness. However, when that strategy failed, he buried it near his house’s septic tank.

Hendricks’ girlfriend Maggie Ybarra had contacted Aubry via Facebook, and her messages were the last ones the victim had received. According to court records, Ybarra urged Aubry to turn off her cellphone when she met with her and Hendricks.

The police have named Hendricks and Ybarra as subjects of the investigation, according to the search warrant. However, they have yet to be apprehended and charged in connection with Aubry’s murder.

Hendricks is currently serving time in jail for sexually abusing the kid who reported the body to the authorities. According to 9ABC, Hendricks was charged in June with seduction or attempted enticing of a kid under the age of 15, child molestation of a child under the age of 14, and sexual misconduct.

He is currently being held at the Jackson County Detention Center on a felony charge.