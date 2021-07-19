A teen stands in court for the murder of a “beautiful” young mother.

In Wavertree, a teenager has been charged with the murder of a young mother.

On January 29, police were called to a flat in Wavertree on Prince Alfred Road after N’Taya Elliott-death Cleverley’s was discovered.

The next day, Nigel Diakite, also known as Mohammed Diakite, was charged with her murder.

Ms Elliott-Cleverley died of “medical asphyxiation,” according to a post-mortem study.

Diakite, 19, appeared before Liverpool Crown Court via video link this morning from The Spinney, a mental health facility in Manchester.

He was dressed in a blue shirt and had a French interpreter with him.

The Crown was represented by Ian Unsworth, QC, and Diakite was represented by Nigel Power, QC.

The charge of murder was not plead to, and the court heard that a new provisional trial date will be set.

The tentative date for the two-week trial has been set for February 28, 2022, according to Judge Andrew Menary, QC.

Diakite, of Prince Alfred Road, is scheduled to enter his plea on October 25th.

“Can’t believe this has happened to such a lovely, gorgeous friend,” one woman stated in a memorial following Ms Elliott-death. Cleverly’s

“Thinking for Tay’s family, the girls at St Julie’s, her beautiful baby child, and her friends. There will be a lot of individuals who will miss you.

“We’ll all treasure our memories dear to our hearts. We love you, Beyoncé, our little Beyoncé.”